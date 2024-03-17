GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS’ cup of woes continue to spill over after one more MP quits

Ranjith Reddy quits party after refusing to contest Lok Sabha poll on party ticket

March 17, 2024 02:11 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - hyderabad

B. Chandrashekhar
Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy.

Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

hyderabad

The cup of woes of the Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) appear to be spilling over continuously ever since the party has been voted out of power in December last with one more sitting MP of the party, this time Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy from Chevella, calling it quits due to changed political circumstances in the State.

He too is expected to join the ruling Congress following Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visiting him in his residence here on Saturday. The quitting of Mr. Ranjith Reddy takes the number of sitting MPs of BRS leaving the party in over a month to 5 out of 9.

BRS legislator K. Kavitha sent to ED custody for a week in Delhi Excise policy scam case

The BRS MPs B. Venkatesh Netha (Peddapalli), P. Ramulu (Nagarkurnool), B.B. Patil (Zaheerabad) and P. Dayakar (Warangal) have deserted the party already. Mr. Venkatesh and Mr. Dayakar have joined the Congress, while Mr. Ramulu and Mr. Patil have joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Of the remaining four, three have been retained by the party leadership to contest their seats again – N. Nageswara Rao (Khammam), M. Kavitha (Mahabubabad) and M. Srinivas Reddy (Mahabubnagar), while K. Prabhakar Reddy (Medak) has resigned as MP after getting elected to the Assembly from Dubbak constituency.

Not only the sitting MPs but nearly a dozen of the BRS MLAs have also met either the Chief Minister or other key leaders of the Congress setting off a speculation that they too are in line to leave the party “at a right time” to avoid attracting the provisions of Anti-Defection Law. The law specified that the elected members of a party could avoid disqualification, if at least the two-thirds of them decide to leave the party.

With the BRS has a tally of 39 including the Secunderabad Catonment seat falling vacant after newly-elected G. Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident last month. By-election to the seat is scheduled to be conducted along with the Lok Sabha polls.

In case, the BRS MLAs want to escape the Anti-Defection Law provisions and disqualification, at least 26 members need to cross the fence or else they could remain with the party on whose symbol they are elected technically (name sake) but side with the party they are migrating to for all practical purposes, a political observer explained.

Congress govt. coercing BRS leaders to join ruling party using false cases: Harish Rao

Several other senior leaders, former MLAs who lost the recent Assembly election and former MPs have also decided to pursue an alternative political path either with the Congress or BJP with several of them getting accommodated by the two parties to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Unfazed by the desertions, the BRS leadership is making all efforts to fight the Lok Sabha polls with all the enthusiasm stating that “the party has been into such situations several times since its inception in 2001” and coming out of it every time with renewed vigour.

Related Topics

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.