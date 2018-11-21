After quitting TRS, MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy meets Rahul Gandhi

After submitting his resignation to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Tuesday, its member of Parliament from Chevella Constituency, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday and conveyed his wish to join the party.

Mr. Vishweshwer Reddy, who comes from a strong political family related to former Chief Minister M. Chenna Reddy, is also the grandson of former Deputy Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh, K.V. Ranga Reddy. In fact, the Ranga Reddy district surrounding Hyderabad is named after him.

Mr.Vishweshwar Reddy will join the Congress in the presence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi who will be felicitated at a public meeting to be held in Medchal on November 23.

Mr. Vishweshwar Reddy’s resignation, which was on the cards for some time, was apparently due to his differences with Transport Minister P. Mahender Reddy, who represents the Tandur constituency, part of the Chevella Parliamentary constituency. Mr. Mahender Reddy, who was a strong opponent of separate Telangana, joined the TRS just before the elections.

Mr. Vishweshwar Reddy told reporters later that he would resign as a Member of Parliament soon. He said the decision was taken as the TRS had distanced itself from the people and there was no place for people who fought for separate Telangana.

“TRS has shifted from its ideology and there is no place for students, employees and unemployed youth who sacrificed for Telangana State,” he said. There is no democracy in the party and it was on its way to become autocratic.

The AICC incharge of Telangana, R.C. Khuntia, who accompanied him to Mr. Gandhi said Mr. Vishweshwar Reddy was being welcomed into the party given his track record as an MP and also his family that served the party with distinction.

Mr. Khuntia said several MPs and legislators from TRS will join the Congress soon as they are all insulted with the “dictatorial attitude” of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrashekara Rao. He also questioned the alliance of TRS with AIMIM, which he claimed is “no less communal than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”