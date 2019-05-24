12 LS-elects from Telangana to enter Parliament for first time

The results of elections to Lok Sabha from Telangana, which sprang many a surprise, will send 12 out 17 elected candidates to Parliament for the first time. They include three candidates who made their political debut with this election.

Considered as a giant-killer now, D. Aravind (BJP) from Nizamabad, M. Srinivas Reddy (TRS) from Mahabubnagar and Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy (TRS) from Chevella have made their entry into politics with the Parliament elections. Only four of the sitting MPs – K. Prabhakar Reddy (TRS) from Medak, B.B. Patil (TRS) from Zaheerabad, P. Dayakar (TRS) from Warangal and Asaduddin Owaisi (MIM) from Hyerabad have made it to the Lower House of Parliament again.

Nine of the 12 candidates entering Lok Sabha for the first time include six who were defeated in the elections to Telangana Legislative Assembly held only five months back in December 2018.

Among others, M. Kavitha and P. Ramulu, both from TRS, who have won from Mahabubabad and Nagarkurnool seats now are not new to politics as they were elected to Assembly in the past on Congress and TDP tickets, respectively.

Incidentally, N. Nageswara Rao, a former MP who has been elected from Khammam on TRS ticket now, lost the recent Assembly election from the same seat on TDP ticket.