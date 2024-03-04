GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | What is the Medaram Jatara?

| Video Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Hailed as the nation’s largest tribal fair, Medaram Jatara is a testament to the devotion of the Koya tribe

March 04, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Every two years, lakhs of people from several states converge at the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in Telangana’s Medaram.

It is perhaps the only tribal fair devoted to pay tribute to tribal warriors who made supreme sacrifices defending the rights of aboriginal tribal people.

This year, devotees thronged the place, with authorities estimating the footfall to be close to 2 crore.

What is Medaram Jatara?

The jatara symbolises the traditions and heritage of the Koya tribe.

The event is celebrated to commemorate a revolt led by Sammakka and Saralamma, a mother-daughter duo, against the levy of taxes on the tribal populace during a period of drought by the Kakatiya rulers in the 12th century.

Reporting: P. Laxma Reddy

Visuals: Nagara Gopal

Production and voiceover: Yuvasree S

