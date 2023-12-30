GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TSRTC adds 80 buses to its fleet

December 30, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) added 80 buses to its fleet with Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar flagging them off at the Dr B R Ambedkar statue on Saturday.

As many as 50 of these buses — Express and Rajdhani — will be pressed into service from Saturday, with rest slated to ply the roads soon.

Mr. Prabhakar said that as many as 6 crore women took the Corporation’s buses in the last 20 days under the free Mahalakshmi scheme. He pointed out that given the traffic and spike in occupancy, the TSRTC will soon add another 1,000 buses to its fleet.

