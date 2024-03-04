Key projects in power, road and railway infra will accelerate pace of Telangana’s development, says PM Modi

March 04, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - ADILABAD

Today marks a key milestone in India’s journey towards a greener and more sustainable development with the inauguration, dedication and foundation stone laying of multiple projects of power, renewable energy, railways and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 56,000 crore, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was speaking after dedicating the Unit 2 (800 MW) of National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (Stage-1) located in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district and launching various other projects across the country in a virtual mode in Telangana’s Adilabad town on Monday morning.

The ultra-supercritical technology-based project will help enhance power supply in Telangana and also guarantee 24x7 availability of affordable, high-quality power nationwide.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the newly electrified Ambari-Adilabad-Pimpalkhuti rail line to the nation and laid the foundation stone for two major National Highway Projects connecting Telangana with Maharashtra and Telangana with Chhattisgarh through NH-353B and NH 163.

The Prime Minister said the power, road and railway infrastructure projects will accelerate the pace of development of Telangana and boost economy and generate ample employment opportunities.

He said the Central government accorded top priority to the development of Telangana in the last 10 years and thanked Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for attending the function to mark the momentous occasion of launch of multiple development projects.

Earlier, Mr Revanth Reddy said the State government is keen on maintaining harmonious relations with the Central government which is imperative for the all round development of Telangana.

Thanking the prime minister for ensuring transfer of Defence lands for the skyways in the Cantonment area in the State capital, he sought cooperation of the Centre in developing the Musi riverfront development project in Hyderabad. Terming Mr. Modi as “Bade Bhai”, he said, “We want to develop the surroundings of Musi river on the lines of Sabarmati riverfront project in Gujarat.”