KCR abstaining from PM’s meeting is an insult to Telangana people, says BJP

December 06, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharatiya Janata Party said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao abstaining from the all-party meeting hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers and political parties’ leaders on celebrating India’s leadership of G20 nations and hosting the G20 leaders’ summit in September 2023 was “unfortunate” and an “insult to people of Telangana”.

Party general secretary Tarun Chugh, in a press statement on Tuesday, accused KCR of having showed “scant respect for the constitution and the nation” when the “entire nation was celebrating the country getting G-20 leadership”. It was also a “constitutional propriety” on part of the Chief Minister to “avoid receiving the Prime Minister whenever he visits Telangana”.

Mr. Modi had convened the meeting in New Delhi on Monday, demonstrating the true spirit of cooperative federalism and leaders cutting across ideological barriers attended and gave their valuable suggestions, he noted. “But for those who know KCR and are familiar with his superciliousness, his absence is not surprising. His hatred for the Prime Minister is turning into hatred for the nation. He, himself, never calls any meetings of the Opposition parties and doesn’t even meet his own Cabinet colleagues. It is a reflection of his typical feudal mindset. He must realise that in democracy, despotism has no place,” he maintained.

In this context, the BJP leader pointed out the PM had chosen the G-20 logo through a letter received from a Sircilla weaver Hariprasad. “When a common man in Telangana is celebrating the historical opportunity that India got, what is KCR’s problem?,” he questioned.

Mr. Chugh said the Chief Minister was “unhappy” because the event will further enhance the image of Mr. Modi and appealed to the former to learn from the common people of Telangana who always demonstrated “nation-first conviction”. Earlier, at the party office official spokesperson N.V. Subash condemned KCR keeping absenting from the meeting and claimed it showed up the CM’s own “insecurity and fear along with utter disregard to constitutional obligations”.