PM Modi to launch MMTS Phase-II last section next week

February 28, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the last remaining section of the South Central Railway (SCR) MMTS Phase-II between Sanatnagar and Moula Ali and also other infrastructure works during his proposed two-day trip to Adilabad and Sangareddy in Telangana on March 3 and 4 respectively.

Official sources informed on Wednesday that the Prime Minister will be participating in the official programmes on both days where he will be inaugurating the completed works including sections of national highways taken up for upgradation in different parts of the State and a major oil pipeline connecting Hyderabad with Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Paradip port, apart from the MMTS works, all at an estimated cost to the tune of ₹12,494 crore.

Mr. Modi will also address political meetings in both the towns following the official function where he is expected to fire broadsides against the Opposition parties including the Congress Government here. Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including TS BJP President and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others are expected to be participate in the programmes.

On the first day at Adilabad, he will be inaugurating the second unit of the ₹6,000 crore NTPC-Ramagundam power plant at Peddapalli and inaugurate the rail electrification ₹70 crore between Ambari-Adilabad-Pimpalakutti electrification from Adilabad.

On the second day at Sangareddy, Mr. Modi will inaugurate the ₹3,338 crore Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline, four laning of the ₹1,409 crore Kandi-Ramsanpalle section of National Highway– 161, upgradation of ₹323 crore NH-167 between Miryalguda to Kodad section and the final section of the ₹1,165 crore MMTS Phase Two project. The Prime Minister will also be flagging off a new MMTS train service between Ghatkesar and Lingampalli, official sources added.