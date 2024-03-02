PM Modi to launch works worth ₹15,718 crore in Telangana

March 02, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of northeastern Region G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday urged people of Telangana to extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Telangana on March 4 and 5.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to launch infrastructure programmes worth ₹15,718 crorem including national highways, an NTPC power plant and MMTS Phase-II final section. He will be participating in an official programme at Sangareddy and Adilabad besides addressing public meetings, Mr. Kishan told a press conference.

The BJP will be targeting the youth, women, farmers and the poor among the voters in its bid to return to power for a third time at the Centre and focus on their development and welfare in the next five years, he said. The ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ taken out on five different routes covering the 17 parliamentary constituencies has been a success. The final public meeting was scheduled to take place at Amberpet on Saturday evening.

The BJP is planning to release two different manifestoes—one elucidating the path for the next five years and another perspective action plan towards making India a developed country by 2047.

The party has already begun to seek suggestions from the public to prepare the manifestoes as was decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and cadre will talk to various communities and professional bodies and individuals. Social, electronic and print media will be used extensively till March 15, and the suggestions received from the people will presented to the election manifesto committee in New Delhi.

Mr. Kishan asserted that the Prime Minister has been providing all kinds of assistance to Telangana, and the recent transfer of defence land for the construction of flyovers at Secunderabad Cantonment is the latest example. He also sought donations for the party campaign online and through the Namo app.