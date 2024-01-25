GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five from Telangana, three from A.P. in Padma awards list

Venkaiah Naidu and Chiranjeevi selected for Padma Vibhushan

January 25, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu film actor Konidela Chiranjeevi

Telugu film actor Konidela Chiranjeevi | Photo Credit: ANI

Five from Telangana and three from Andhra Pradesh figure in the list of Padma Awards 2024 winners announced by the Centre on Thursday.

Dasari Kondappa, a Burra Veena player from Narayanpet and Gaddam Sammaiah, a Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artiste from Jangaon, were selected from Telangana for Padma Shri. A. Velu Anandachari also belongs to the art field. Kethavath Somlal and Kurella Vittalacharya won it in the literature & education field.

Telugu film star Konidela Chiranjeevi (art) and veteran political leader M.Venkaiah Naidu (public affairs) from Andhra Pradesh were selected for the Padma Vibhushan.

Uma Maheshwari D., who is the first female Harikatha exponent from A.P., also found a place in the list of Padma Shri awardees.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.