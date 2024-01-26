GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Chiranjeevi says overwhelmed, humbled by second Padma award

The superstar of the Telugu film industry is among the eight from the Telugu-speaking States to be given Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awards

January 26, 2024 09:58 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Ravi Reddy
Ravi Reddy
Telugu film actor Konidela Chiranjeevi.

Telugu film actor Konidela Chiranjeevi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Actor Konidela Chiranjeevi has said he was overwhelmed and humbled by the announcement of the Padma Vibhushan Award by the Union Government late last night.

In one minute and 17-second video message on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Chiranjeevi popularly called the Megastar said: “It is only the unconditional love of the audience, friends, blood brothers and sister. I owe this life and this moment to you.”

Stating that he always tried to express his gratitude in ways he could, Mr. Chiranjeevi said nothing can be ever enough. He said on the silver screen for the last 45 years of his career, he had tried to entertain to best of his abilities.

Mr. Chiranjeevi said he tried to help the needy by taking party in relevant social and humanity causes and expressed his gratitude to the Government for bestowing the second highest civil honour in the country.

Also read: 2024 Padma awards | Venkaiah, Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi among Padma Vibhushan awardees; Vijaykant honoured with Padma Bhushan

The superstar of the Telugu film industry is among the eight from the Telugu-speaking States to be given Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awards.

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu too has been named for the Padma Vibhushan award.

Among the Padma Shree awardees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are: Gaddam Sammaiah, Dasari Kondappa and A Velu Ananda Chari (field of art). Kethavath Somlal and Kurella Vittalacharya won it in the Literature & Education field. D. Uma Maheshwari from Andhra Pradesh got the Padma Shree from Andhra Pradesh in the field of Art.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.