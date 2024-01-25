Crusader for tribal rights, plastic surgeon who made a mission out of personal tragedy in Padma Awards list

January 25, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Bengaluru/Mysuru

Two people from Karnataka — Somanna, a tribal rights activist from Mysuru district, and Prema Dhanraj, a plastic surgeon who treats burn victims from Bengaluru — are on the list of Padma awardees announced on the eve of Republic Day.

A burn victim turned surgeon, Dr. Dhanaraj, 72, originally from Vellore, Tamil Nadu, and a resident of J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru, survived with 50% of burns at the age of eight when a stove burst while she was playing in the kitchen. She triumphed over the personal tragedy to become a driving force of change.

She underwent more than 14 surgeries as a child at Christian Medical College, Vellore, and went on to become a Surgeon and Head of the Department (HoD) at the same hospital. After she completed her 10+2 education, she joined the MBBS course at KIMS, Hubballi. She completed her MD in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery from Christian Medical College at Ludhiana, Punjab, after which she returned to Christian Medical College, Vellore in 1989 as a surgeon.

She also served in Rajarajeshwari Medical College, Bengaluru, and became a visiting professor at Texas College in America. For nearly 30 years, she served as plastic surgeon, surgically repairing burnt bodies and reviving them.

Through Agni Raksha

To help burn victims, Dr. Dhanjraj and her sister Chitra established Agni Raksha, a non-government organisation (NGO), in 1999 to provide medical treatment and holistic rehabilitation for burn victims of economically weaker sections, especially women and children. Through the Agni Raksha, she provided free surgery to 25,000 burn victims. She also established Ethiopia’s first burns unit and educated doctors in Kenya, Tanzania, Norway and Ethiopia.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Dhanraj expressed her happiness at being chosen for the award. “I am very happy that they have recognised me. I was quietly working without expecting anything, but this was very surprising. I don’t even know who nominated me to this great award,” she said.

Struggle for rights

The second awardee from Karnataka is Somanna who belongs to the Jenu Kuruba tribe from Motta haadi near H.D. Kote in Mysuru district. He has participated in various struggles for upliftment of the tribal community.

He was among those who waged a relentless struggle against the Taj resort at Nagarahole in the 1990s, ‘’enter forest’’ agitation in 1994 and subsequently fought for tribal rights and sought the implementation of the forest rights act when it was enacted in 2006.

Acted in a film

Apart from advocating the rights of the tribal community, Mr. Somanna, known as Motta Somanna after the hamlet to which he belongs, waged a struggle against the eviction of tribals from the forests and also acted in a Kannada movie called Kanneri that depicted tribal struggle.

He was also the district president of Jilla Budakattu Krishikara Sangha for a few years and is an agriculturist by profession. He also won the ‘’People’s Rajyothsava ‘’ in 2016 which was conferred by activists after his name went missing from the official list of the State’s Rajyothsava award.