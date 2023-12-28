Tamil Nadu to unveil its roadmap at GIM to achieve $1 trillion economy by 2030

December 28, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government will be releasing a report on its ‘Roadmap to Achieve $1 trillion by 2030’ during the upcoming Global Investors Meet(GIM) 2024.

The two-day event which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on January 7, 2024 will see participation from over 30 countries, with Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, U.S., Singapore, Japan, France, and Korea as partner countries for the event.

Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce, T.R.B.Rajaa said: “TNGIM will be an opportunity for industrial units, startups from tier 2 and tier 3 cities to showcase their potential. With the government’s accent on uniform and scattered growth to create industrial clusters in rural pockets to provide job opportunities, especially women, TNGIM will be the ideal platform for industries in these areas to present their skills and capabilities to investors,” he pointed out. Job generation and high rate of conversion of MoU deals will be some of the key focus areas, he added.

“A key highlight of TNGIM will be the exclusive and customised pavilions that will focus on the industrial ecosystem of Tamil Nadu. These are sector pavilions, startup pavilion, Tamil Nadu ecosystem pavilion, and International pavilions,” said Vishnu Venugopal, Managing Director and CEO of Guidance, the nodal agency for bringing in investments into Tamil Nadu. He added that another special feature of the proceedings would be the exclusive session on Women CXO’s.

Raghuram Rajan and Arvind Subramanian will share the stage and speak about the manufacturing powerhouse that Tamil Nadu is. Author Chris Miller will address the audience in a fireside chat. Popular, home-grown influencers like ‘Village Cooking Channel’ will also form part of the event. Bomman and Bellie from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, the tribal couple from Oscar winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ will also be a part of the summit and interact.

As part of GIM 2024, the state has also rolled out a podcast series called “Future of Growth”. The inaugural episode of the series spotlights sustainable mobility, featuring Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd. As a seasoned leader in the automotive sector, Mr. Arya provides invaluable insights into the future of transportation, emphasizing sustainability, innovation, and the pivotal role of technology in shaping mobility.

The series further delves into the heart of economic resilience with an episode dedicated to Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Leaders in this space, including Balaji Nuthalapadi, Managing Director and Head of Operations & Technology, South Asia at Citi, will share their perspectives on how these centres serve as catalysts for growth, innovation, and talent development in the region.