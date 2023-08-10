HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM unveils logo for Tamil Nadu Global Investors’ Meet 2024

August 10, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiling the logo for the Global Investors’ Meet in 2024.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiling the logo for the Global Investors’ Meet in 2024. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday unveiled the logo for the upcoming Global Investors’ Meet 2024, to be held on January 7 and 8 in Chennai.

The logo is centred around the Tamil letter ‘த’, which signifies the Tamil language, people and the State. The logo’s colours and aesthetics reflect digital transformation and industrialisation, an urbanised society and rapid industrial growth.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Stalin stressed the need to not only attract investments but also showcase the achievements of the State.

Since the DMK came to power two years ago, the State had attracted 241 investment proposals with a cumulative investment of ₹2,97,196 crore, ensuring job opportunities for 4,15,282 people, he said.

Mr. Stalin said GIM would attract investments of several lakh crore rupees, boost employment opportunities, especially for women, and also help the State march towards the goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

He also urged industry captains to turn into brand ambassadors for the State and help attract investments from leading firms.

Industries Minister T.R.B. Raaja, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Industries secretary S. Krishnan, GIM nodal officer Arun Roy and Guidance MD and CEO V. Vishnu were present.

R. Dinesh, president, Confederation of Indian Industry; Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE; and representatives from various Consulates were present at the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.