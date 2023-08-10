CM unveils logo for Tamil Nadu Global Investors’ Meet 2024

August 10, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday unveiled the logo for the upcoming Global Investors’ Meet 2024, to be held on January 7 and 8 in Chennai.

The logo is centred around the Tamil letter ‘த’, which signifies the Tamil language, people and the State. The logo’s colours and aesthetics reflect digital transformation and industrialisation, an urbanised society and rapid industrial growth.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Stalin stressed the need to not only attract investments but also showcase the achievements of the State.

Since the DMK came to power two years ago, the State had attracted 241 investment proposals with a cumulative investment of ₹2,97,196 crore, ensuring job opportunities for 4,15,282 people, he said.

Mr. Stalin said GIM would attract investments of several lakh crore rupees, boost employment opportunities, especially for women, and also help the State march towards the goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

He also urged industry captains to turn into brand ambassadors for the State and help attract investments from leading firms.

Industries Minister T.R.B. Raaja, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Industries secretary S. Krishnan, GIM nodal officer Arun Roy and Guidance MD and CEO V. Vishnu were present.

R. Dinesh, president, Confederation of Indian Industry; Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE; and representatives from various Consulates were present at the event.