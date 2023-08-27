HamberMenu
T.N. has surpassed average national growth: CM Stalin

August 27, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday, August 27, 2023 said that Tamil Nadu has surpassed the average national growth.

Earlier, The Hindu, had on Sunday reported that Tamil Nadu’s economic growth has increased to about 8% at constant prices in the post COVID-19 years of 2021-22 and 2022-23.

“Our Dravidian Model Government is propelling Tamil Nadu to new heights. Our untiring efforts have ensured a remarkable growth rate of 8% in 2021-22 & 2022-23, cementing our place as the economic powerhouse of INDIA,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.

He said that the TN’s GSDP soared to ₹14,53,321 crores at constant prices in 2022-23, setting the platform for our journey towards the goal of becoming a $1-trillion economy by 2030.

