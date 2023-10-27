HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu is the premier choice for investment in the south: T.R.B. Rajaa

He highlighted that the State boasted a highly skilled workforce and a governance framework rooted in progressive policies, and giving top priority to inclusivity and sustainability

October 27, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.R.B. Rajaa

T.R.B. Rajaa | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Tamil Nadu is the sector leader in automobile, electric vehicles, Global Capability Centres, renewable energy components, medical device manufacturing, among other, said T.R.B. Rajaa, State Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce, at a roadshow in Mumbai.

“Tamil Nadu is the premier choice for investments in this region, a fact underscored by our top rank in Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index, 2022,” he said while delivering his keynote address at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024 – Mumbai Investment Conclave, according to press release.

Mr. Rajaa highlighted that the State boasted a highly skilled workforce and a governance framework rooted in progressive policies, and giving top priority to inclusivity and sustainability. He also spoke about the forthcoming Tamil Nadu GIM in Chennai, to be held on January 7 and 8, 2024, naming it the ideal platform to showcase the State’s strengths and growth potential.

V. Vishnu, Managing Director and CEO, Guidance, offered a comprehensive overview of the industrial ecosystem in Tamil Nadu, sharing key insights during his presentation focusing on strategic location and government initiatives to attract investors. Hans Raj Verma, Chairman and MD, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, spoke about the investment climate in the State, providing insights into the opportunities available, including the infrastructure enhancements and sector-specific prospects.

The event witnessed the active participation of diplomats and prominent industry leaders. The Tamil Nadu government is hosting GIM 2024 to provide a platform for global and domestic players to interact and explore investment opportunities across sectors.

