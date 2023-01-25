Tamil Nadu Dairy Minister Nasar loses temper, throws clod at worker

January 25, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar on Tuesday lost his cool and threw a clod at a worker, upset at the delay in bringing a chair for him to sit at a place in Tiruvallur district where he had gone to inspect the preparation for a public function to be attended by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday.

The video of the Minister throwing the clod in the presence of party workers and officials went viral on the social media.

Mr. Nasar, along with officials, visited the venue in the morning. The ground was being levelled, and the Minister was standing before a heap of clods. Visibly upset at being made to stand for long, he bent down and took a clod from the heap and hurled it at a worker screaming, “go and get a chair”.

Mr. Nasar had earlier courted controversies when he claimed that the Central government had levied the Goods and Services Tax on milk, driving the prices up.

Mr. Nasar was not available for comment.

This is the fourth incident of a Minister in the Stalin Cabinet behaving inappropriately in public. Last year, the then Transport Minister, R.S. Rajakannappan, was shifted to the Backward Classes Department after he allegedly abused a government servant. Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran was caught on camera hitting a woman with a bundle. Recently, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru was seen slapping a party councillor at a function.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister had openly lamented a few months ago that he was spending sleepless nights and waking up anxiously to see which party functionary would bring disrepute to the organisation by misconduct.