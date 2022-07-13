Woman says T.N. Revenue Minister did not hit her, but only tapped on her head with affection

Special Correspondent July 13, 2022 16:11 IST

She had gone to K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran seeking pension for her mother

K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party condemned Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran for "beating" a woman petitioner near Aruppukottai, the woman on Wednesday clarified that the Minister had only tapped on her head with papers in a friendly manner. BJP State president K. Annamalai on Tuesday tweeted a video clipping in which Mr. Ramachandran is seen tapping on the head of Kalavathi of Palavanatham with a bunch of envelopes. Mr. Annamalai flayed Mr. Ramachandran for his action and sought his resignation failing which he threatened to lay siege to the Minister's residence. மக்கள் என்ன உங்கள் அடிமைகளா?



விருதுநகர்,பாலவனத்தம் கிராமத்தில் தீர்வு தேடி வந்த ஏழைத்தாயை அடித்த @arivalayam அமைச்சர் KKSSR ராமச்சந்திரன்



அடுத்த 48 மணி நேரத்திற்குள் அமைச்சர் பதவி விலக வேண்டும் அல்லது அவரது வீட்டை @BJP4TamilNadu முற்றுகையிடும் என்பதைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறோம்! pic.twitter.com/iV4fyKLnXQ — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) July 12, 2022 However, on Wednesday, the woman told reporters at Mr. Ramachandran's residence that she was related to the Minister. She had met the Minister at Palavanatham on Saturday when he went there for distribution of free goats to beneficiaries and handed over a petition seeking old-age pension for her mother. "I asked him to help me get old age pension for my mother and he promised to do that... He did not hit me but only tapped with affection," she clarified.



