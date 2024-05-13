GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyber crime police get day’s custody of ‘Savukku’ Shankar

Published - May 13, 2024 06:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Savukku’ Shankar, at the Combined Court Complex in Coimbatore on Monday.

‘Savukku’ Shankar, at the Combined Court Complex in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

The cybercrime police, Coimbatore city, on Monday was granted one day custody of YouTuber A. Sankar aka ‘Savukku’ Shankar in a case related to his alleged derogatory remarks on police personnel.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shankar claimed there was threat to his life in the Coimbatore Central Prison and accused the prison Superintendent of having broken his right forearm. He was lodged in the prison following his arrest on May 4.

Chennai police detain Savukku Shankar under Goondas Act

Mr. Shankar was brought to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for a check-up around 9 a.m. While being escorted by the police, Mr. Shankar shouted out claiming he would be killed in the prison.

After the medical examination, Mr. Shankar was produced before the fourth judicial magistrate court, where the magistrate heard the petition of the cyber crime police, seeking his custody. He reiterated his charges against the prison SP on the combined court complex campus. The court granted the police one day custody of Mr. Shankar.

Theni police search ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s house, office in Chennai 

The YouTuber’s counsel S. Gopalakrishnan said the police had sought custody for five days.

The counsel is allowed to meet Mr. Shankar for 15 minutes in every three hours during the custodial interrogation.

YouTuber Felix Jerald arrested in connection with ‘Savukku’ Shankar case

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said his client would inform the court of the torture suffered in the prison, when the police produced him before the magistrate on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / human rights / prison

