GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chennai police detain Savukku Shankar under Goondas Act

A total of seven cases were pending against Mr. Shankar

Published - May 12, 2024 05:54 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar. File

YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar. File

The Chennai City Police on May 12 detained YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar under the Goondas Act.

The order to detain him under the Act was served to him in the Coimbatore Central prison.

‘Savukku’ Shankar arrested in two more cases

A senior officer of the City Police said the Central Crime Branch (CCB) had arrested Mr. Shankar, who is presently lodged in the Coimbatore prison, based on a complaint lodged by an official of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for tarnishing the agency’s reputation “using false documents” for a media interview. The CCB, having registered a case and arrested him for forgery and cheating, has detained him under the Goondas Act. 

The police officer said a total of seven cases, including the CMDA case, were pending against Mr. Shankar in the CCB. Of these cases, three are under investigation, charge sheets have been filed in two cases, and the remaining two cases are pending trial. 

Related stories

Related Topics

investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.