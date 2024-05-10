GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chennai police conduct searches at ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s house, office 

The YouTuber was arrested last Saturday, for allegedly making derogatory remarks regarding women police personnel in Tamil Nadu; the searches were made following another case lodged against him for allegedly possessing ganja

Updated - May 10, 2024 03:25 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 02:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
‘Savukku’ Shankar

‘Savukku’ Shankar | Photo Credit: Instagram / @savukku_shankar

The Chennai police conducted a search at YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s office in T. Nagar and his house in Maduravoyal on May 10, 2024.

On Saturday, Mr. Shankar was arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing of Coimbatore City Police from Theni. The arrest was made based on on a complaint from sub-inspector Sukanya for allegedly making derogatory remarks regarding women police personnel in Tamil Nadu, during an interview he gave to another YouTube channel. He is lodged at Central Prison, Coimbatore.

We haven’t interfered with functioning of Savukku Media, Chennai police tell Madras High Court

Subsequently, the Cyber Crime Wing of the Greater Chennai City Police filed two cases against him following two complaints, one by journalist Sandhya Ravishankar and the other by Tamilar Munnetra Padai founder Veeralakshmi.

Consider plea to shift ‘Savukku’ Shankar from Coimbatore central prison to any other prison: Madras High Court

On Wednesday, the Principal Special Court for exclusive trial of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Cases in Madurai remanded him in judicial custody till May 22 in connection with a case for allegedly possessing ganja case at the time of his arrest by Coimbatore Police. This case was registered by Palanichettipatti Police in Theni district.

In connection with the ganja case, police personnel from Palanichettipatti conducted searches at the office premises of Mr. Shankar in Boag Road and his house in Maduravoyal, said police sources.

Related Topics

crime / Chennai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.