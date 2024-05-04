‘Savukku’ Shankar arrested from Theni, police vehicle taking him to Coimbatore meets with accident

May 04, 2024 10:37 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police arrested YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar, early on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from Theni.

Police said he was arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing for his remarks regarding women police personnel in Tamil Nadu. He has been booked for offences committed under Sections 294(b), 509 and 353 IPC r/w section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

Hours after his arrest however, Mr. Shankar and the constables escorting him from Theni to Coimbatore, were involved in a road accident in Dharapuram, and sustained injuries.

Mr. Shankar and the constables were provided with first aid at the Dharapuram Government Hospital and then provided further with treatment at a private hospital, police said.

The accident occurred when a lorry brushed the jeep Mr. Shankar and the police were travelling in, from the front, near ITI Corner in Dharapuram town, in Tiruppur district. Police said that the injuries all occupants of the vehicle suffered were minor in nature. Another jeep was being arranged to escort Mr. Shankar to Coimbatore, police said.