YouTuber Felix Jerald arrested in connection to Savukku Shankar case

Felix Jerald, owner of Redpix 24*7 YouTube, cited as the second accused in a recent case filed by the Tiruchi Cyber Crime Police against YouTuber Savukku Shankar for making derogatory statements against women police personnel during an interview to the channel, has been arrested by the Tiruchi police in Noida.

The case was booked on a complaint filed by M.A.Yasmin, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Musiri, alleging that A. Shankar alias Savukku Shankar had made demeaning comments against women police personnel, consequently causing immense mental agony to then. Mr. Shankar was arrested on May 8 in the case.

“After the Madras High Court condemned him, Mr. Jerald switched off his mobile phone, flew to Delhi and was staying in a lodge in Noida. He was arrested in Noida by Tiruchi District Cyber crime team on Friday and will be produced before a local Magistrate for transit warrant before being brought by train to Tiruchi,” V. Varun Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi,said.

The police have filed the case on both Mr. Shankar and Mr. Jerald under sections 294 (b), 353 and 509 of IPC, 67 of IT Act and 4 of TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act for insulting the modesty of women, publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form and deterring a public servant from discharging duties.

Earlier a statement from Tiruchi Rural Police said both of them had broadcast the interview with the intention to malign the Tamil Nadu women police officers and personnel. Due to the video, women police personnel had faced a serious setback in their personal and social lives, the statement said.