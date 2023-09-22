HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

MSMEs in Tamil Nadu to go on strike on September 25

About 165 associations in Tamil Nadu will take part in the strike, resulting in loss of work for a day for almost three crore labourers. The revenue loss to the government will be ₹ 1,200 crores.

September 22, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tamil Nadu will down shutters on Monday, September 25, demanding the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw the hike in fixed power charges and peak hour charges.

About 165 associations in Tamil Nadu will take part in the strike, resulting in loss of work for a day for almost three crore labourers, said V. Thirugnanam, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA). The revenue loss to the government will be ₹ 1,200 crores, he said.

ALSO READ
MSME unit owners send speed posts to CM demanding reduction in power costs

“We want to draw the attention of the government to the seven-point demands we have presented several times regarding power tariff,” he said.

The micro and cottage industries in the State that have come together under the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association had announced that they will go on a strike on September 25.

The Tamil Nadu Associations, representing 21 industrial and trade associations, including the CODISSIA, has said it will also take part in the strike. The seven point demand includes extending electricity connection to cottage and micro industries having upto 12 KW connected load under tariff 3 A (1), permitting industries in LT CT category to purchase power from private electricity producers, and removal of roof top solar networking charges completely.

The components made for pumpsets in Tamil Nadu cost almost 20% higher compared with those made in the northern States. Owners of several micro and cottage industries have moved over to other businesses and MSME units in Tamil Nadu are losing business to those in other States, said the heads of industry associations that are part of Tamil Nadu Associations.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / electricity production and distribution / industrial production

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.