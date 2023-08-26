HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Industrial electricity consumers in Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur plan State-wide protest

August 26, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) industry associations in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode districts have joined hands to press their demands related to electricity to the government.

About 50 associations from the three districts have formed Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Federation. The focus is only on four issues : peak hour charges for LT CT electricity consumers, fixed charges for these units, annual increase in electricity tariff, and collection of higher tariff from the MSME units, said J. James, president of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage Enterprises. The Federation plans to write to the Chief Minister on Monday about their grievances and demands. The Federaton consists of rice mills, garment units, spinning mills, engineering units, powerlooms, and job working units.

The industries, especially the MSMEs in the LT CT segment, are facing several challenges because of the power cost. It is becoming difficult to manage daily production. Hence, the Federation was formed to raise the problems faced by the units because of electricity charges. “More associations are joining the Federation and we plan to organise a State-wide protest soon,” he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.