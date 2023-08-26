Industrial electricity consumers in Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur plan State-wide protest

August 26, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) industry associations in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode districts have joined hands to press their demands related to electricity to the government.

About 50 associations from the three districts have formed Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Federation. The focus is only on four issues : peak hour charges for LT CT electricity consumers, fixed charges for these units, annual increase in electricity tariff, and collection of higher tariff from the MSME units, said J. James, president of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage Enterprises. The Federation plans to write to the Chief Minister on Monday about their grievances and demands. The Federaton consists of rice mills, garment units, spinning mills, engineering units, powerlooms, and job working units.

The industries, especially the MSMEs in the LT CT segment, are facing several challenges because of the power cost. It is becoming difficult to manage daily production. Hence, the Federation was formed to raise the problems faced by the units because of electricity charges. “More associations are joining the Federation and we plan to organise a State-wide protest soon,” he said.