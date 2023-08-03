Tangedco does not comply with TNERC order in electricity tariff collection, allege micro and cottage units in Coimbatore

August 03, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Micro and cottage industries in Coimbatore city with 12 KW or less connected load have alleged they pay higher electricity tariff because of misinterpretation of the 2022 tariff order.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises (TACT), told The Hindu that of the 40,000 or so micro and cottage industries in the district, just about 2,000 have 5 KW, 10 KW or 12 KW connected power.

These units are classified as micro units by the District Industries Centre. Yet, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has classified these units under LT 3 B (₹7.65 a unit) instead of LT 3A 1 (₹4.65 a unit). A couple of the association member units approached the Tamil Nadu Electricity Ombudsman but did not get relief, he said.

The association submitted a memorandum to Tangedco Chief Engineer, Coimbatore, recently seeking re-classification of the industries with 12 KW or less load under tariff LT 3A1. “The Tangedco does not accept such applications. It is denying the rights of the micro units,” he alleged. The Tangedco should extend the benefits granted by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) to the micro and cottage units.

Further, these units come under Schedule One of the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act 1951 and are eligible for lower tariff, he added.

The Ombudsman, in an order dated July 24, said the petitioners (micro units) have the required certificates but these do not specify that the industry concerned is classified under Section One of the Industries Act and hence, cannot be classified for tariff under LT 3A1.

Mr. James said the micro units plan to approach the Ombudsman and the TNERC again in this regard.

An official of the Tangedco in Coimbatore said the Udyam registration certificate and DIC certificate are generated by the system based on the investment and turnover of the applying industry. The officials concerned do not inspect the unit for technical details. Hence, if units have lathes, etc, Tangedco usually brings them under LT 3 B tariff category.