Prolonged slowdown in demand hits pumpset manufacturers in Coimbatore

Around 7,000 to 8,000 micro units in the district cater to the pumpset industry

Around 7,000 to 8,000 micro units in the district cater to the pumpset industry

For the hundreds of manufacturers, job work units, and spares makers in the pumpset industry here, prolonged slowdown in demand and high raw material prices threaten operational viability.

“I am in this industry for more than 10 years. I have never seen such a drop in demand and for so long. It is not just for my unit, but for many of us. Bigger companies have either reduced orders, issued no order notice, or quote very low prices. So, it is a threat to our survival,” says one of the micro unit owners in the city who supplies to the pumpset industry.

Agriculture pumpset manufacturers are operating at just about 40 % capacity and domestic pump makers are operating 30 % of the installed capacity, says K.V. Karthik, president of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association. The slowdown in demand for agri pumps is on for almost six months and for domestic pumps for the last three to four months.

With nearly 1,000 units, 300 of who are BIS licencees, Coimbatore pumpset manufacturers enjoy almost 50 % market share at the all-India level. They have either their brand or supply to other brands. The peak season for agri pumps starts after winter in the northern States and by mid-January in the southern States. Sale of domestic pumpsets slows down only during rainy season. However, this year, there is no revival in demand till now. “Dealers say there is a marginal improvement in movement of stocks for agri pumps. We will get a clear picture in March,” says Mr. Karthik.

Though there is no demand, raw material prices are still high and have not stabilised. In the last one-and-a-half years, since the raw material prices started spiralling, pumpset costs are up 30 % and prices of cables, pipes, etc., have risen 100 %. This can be a reason why pump buyers are deferring investments. But, there is no clear reason why the drop in demand is so steep and for so long, he adds.

According to J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, 7,000 -8,000 micro units here cater to the pumpset industry. These units get just 10 % of the orders. “I heard that a major pumpset manufacturer has let go of nearly 100 vendors here and is sourcing from the north. We are facing a pressure on costs and those who take orders struggle to supply at the offered prices. This is a threat to Coimbatore industries,” he says.