Vellore Lok Sabha election updates | DMK's Kathir Anand wins by over 8,000 votes

D.M. Kathir Anand, the nominee of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the election to the Vellore parliamentary constituency by a margin of 8141 votes.
In a reversal of fortunes, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate A.C. Shanmugam, who was leading in the Vellore Lok Sabha seat since morning, was pushed to the second place by the candidate of arch rival DMK later in the afternoon.
Counting of votes for the Vellore Lok Sabha seat of Tamil Nadu began on Friday.
Of the 28 candidates who contested the polls held on August 5, the main contest is between A.C. Shanmugam of the AIADMK and D.M. Kathir Anand of the DMK.
The election to the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, which was countermanded due to excess use of money power, was held on August 5. Polling for the Lok Sabha seat was originally scheduled for April 18, along with the other constituencies of Tamil Nadu, but was cancelled on April 16 following the recovery of a huge amount of cash allegedly from an associate of a DMK leader.
Here are the latest updates:
By polling 47.3% votes, DMK's Kathir Anand is poised to win from Vellore constituency. He got 485340 votes, while his rival AIADMK's A.C.Shanmugam polled 477199 votes.
VVPAT verification is underway and the result is expected to be announced by 4 pm.
At the end of 19th round, DMK's Kathir Anand is leading by 9723 votes. His nearest rival AIADMK's A.C. Shanmugam got 4,67,893 votes, while Mr. Anand managed to poll 4,77,616 votes.
DMK's lead reduces
Total votes polled: 10,05,365
Kathir Anand (DMK): 4,76,194
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 4,67,006
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 26,320
NOTA: 8,935
(Lead margin: 9,188)
A.C. Shanmugam trails by 11,582 votes
Total votes polled: 9,78,599
Kathir Anand (DMK): 4,64,877
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 4,53,295
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 25,679
NOTA: 8,935
(Lead margin: 11,582)
A.C. Shanmugam trails by 10,441 votes
Total votes polled: 9,61,101
Kathir Anand (DMK): 4,56,070
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 4,45,629
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 25,296
(Lead margin: 10,441)
DMK candidate crosses 4 lakh votes
Total votes polled: 8,49,352
Kathir Anand (DMK): 4,04,044
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 3,93,242
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 22,003
(Lead margin: 10,802)
DMK's Kathir Anand maintains lead
Total votes polled: 8,13,383
Kathir Anand (DMK): 3,88,280
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 3,75,355
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 21,239
(Lead margin: 12,925)
AIADMK still in 2nd position
Latest leads:
Total votes polled: 7,58,846
Kathir Anand (DMK): 3,63,863
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 3,48,989
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 19,646
(Lead margin: 14,874)
With over 47.8% vote, DMK maintains lead
Latest leads:
Total votes polled: 7,11,110
Kathir Anand (DMK): 3,40,473
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 3,27,718 (with 46.09% vote share)
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 18,229
(Lead margin: 12,755)
DMK's Kathir Anand polls over 3 lakh votes
Latest leads:
Total votes polled: 6,53,692
Kathir Anand (DMK): 3,15,448
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 2,99,368
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 16,454
(Lead margin: 16,080)
DMK increases lead
Total votes polled: 5,98,838
Kathir Anand (DMK): 2,87,906
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 2,75,748
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 14,761
(margin: 12,158)
Setback to Shanmugam, DMK leads by over 7,000 votes
Total votes polled: 5,53,291
Kathir Anand (DMK): 2,64,140
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 2,56,633
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 13,539
(margin: 7,507)
11.50 am
DMK gets more votes in Vaniyambadi
DMK's Kathir Anand was able to narrow the margin substantially as, in Vaniyambadi, he polled 7,168 votes in the sixth round against AIADMK's Shanmugam’s 1,172 votes.
There are six Assembly segments in the Vellore constituency, of which Mr. Shanmugam was ahead of. Mr Kathir Anand in Gudiyatham and Ambur in all the five rounds. In each round, he led the DMK nominee at least in three constituencies.
DMK's Kathir Anand gives tough fight
Total votes polled: 5,06,877
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 2,40,351
Kathir Anand (DMK): 2,37,189
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 12,560
(margin: 3,162)
Lead candidates' votes cross 2 lakh
Leads:
Total votes polled: 4,48,820
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 2,16,037
Kathir Anand (DMK): 2,07,167
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 10,895
(margin: 8,870)
Latest trends:
Total votes: 4,11,495
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 198,147
Kathir Anand (DMK): 1,89,851
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 10,046
(margin: 8,296)
AIADMK's A.C. Shanmugam maintains lead over DMK
Total votes: 3,66,193
A.C. Shanmugham (AIADMK): 178,138
Kathir Anand (DMK): 1,66,918
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 8,969
(margin - 11,220)
AIADMK leads by over 14,000 votes
Total votes: 3,01,654
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 1,49,168
Kathir Anand (DMK): 1,34,693
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 7,533
(margin - 14,475)
AIADMK leads by 11,890 votes over DMK
Total votes: 2,11,147
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 1,05,301
Kathir Anand (DMK): 93,411
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 5,041
(margin - 11,890)
21 rounds
According to poll officials, there are 21 rounds of counting. The last three rounds are meant for any constituency having higher number of votes polled than others.
Total votes: 1,72,661
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 85,200
Kathir Anand (DMK): 77,467
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 3,950
(Margin: 7,773)
AIADMK's A.C Shanmugam leads by over 7,000 votes
Total votes 108648
A.C. Shanmugam (AIADMK): 54744
Kathir Anand (DMK): 47670
S. Deepalakshmi (NTK): 2502
(margin - 7,074)
AIADMK candidate leads by slender margin
AIADMK candidate A.C. Shanmugam is leading over his nearly DMK rival Kathir Anand by 913 votes at the end of the first round of counting.
Round 1
Total votes 51646
AIADMK: 25719
DMK: 24806
NTK: 1269
(difference 913 votes)
Counting of votes in 6 assembly segments begins
Over 3,000 postal votes
Strong room where postal votes are stored opened. Postal votes are being counted in a separate hall. According to DEO A. Shanmuga Sundram there are 3,039 postal votes.
High security at counting centres
Three-tier security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centre in Walajahpet where the EVMs and other election-related equipment used for Vellore Parliamentary elections are stored.
(With inputs from T. Ramakrishnan and T. Madhavan)
Please Email the Editor