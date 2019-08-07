71.51% votes polled in Vellore Lok Sabha elections

Three-tier security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centre in Walajahpet where the EVMs and other election-related equipment used for Vellore Parliamentary elections are stored after the completion of polls.

The elections to the Vellore Parliamentary constituency was held on Monday and after the completion of the polls, the EVMs, control units, VVPAT equipment and election-related documents were moved from the polling booths to Ranipet Engineering College campus, 35 km away from Vellore town. Personnel from the election department locked the strong rooms in the presence of General Observer Sudham Pandarinath, District Election Officer and Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram, District Revenue Officer J. Partheeban, Vellore Superintendent Police Pravesh Kumar, and party representatives.

“All EVMs were brought and stored in a strong room, which would be manned by Central Paramilitary Force personnel. And the middle tier security would be under the control of Special Task Force police from the State and the security of the outside areas would be covered by the State law and order police teams. The three-tier cordoning system has been set up on the counting premises to prevent entry of unauthorised persons,” said District Election Officer A. Shanmuga Sundram.

Polling officials sealed the strong rooms in the presence of representatives of political parties. The strong rooms, with only one entry point and a double-locking system, are under CCTV surveillance.

Mr. Shanmuga Sundram said that 76 CCTV cameras have been installed on the premises and connected to a monitor in the control room set up outside the counting halls. A total of 320 policemen would be on 24X7 security duty till the results are declared on Friday evening.

Final tally of votes

The final tally of votes polled was put at 71.51% against 72% announced earlier by the Election Commission. The constituency has 14,32,555 voters, while 10,24, 352 persons exercised their franchise. Of the six Assembly segments, Vellore recorded a polling percentage of 66.65, Anaikattu 74.77, Kilvaithinankuppam 75.60, Gudiyatham 69.06, Vaniyambadi 73.25 and Ambur 70.53. The results would be declared on Friday evening.