Bonanza for officials who did election duty

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Friday wrote to all District Electoral Officers, including Vellore, which goes to the polls on August 5, informing them that the government would sanction an honorarium equivalent to one month’s basic pay subject to a maximum of ₹33,000 for the officials’ “strenuous” work during the general election this year.

He called for the details of basic pay of officers and other staff members as on May 1, 2019 for the sanction of honorarium. The period of attending election work would be from the date of notification till counting of votes.

While officers in the rank of District Election Officer, District Revenue Officer, Personal Assistant (Elections), Returning Officer, Commissioner of Corporation, Tahsildar (Election)’ Deputy Tahsildar (Election), Zonal Officer and Liaison Officer to Poll Observers would get a month’s basic pay subject to a maximum of ₹33,000, whichever is less, members of the flying squad, video surveillance team, video viewing team, accounting team, assistant expenditure observers, status surveillance team and zonal assistants would also get a month’s basic pay, but subject to a maximum of ₹24,500 whichever is less. Other category of staff who took part in election duty would get a honorarium of ₹17,000, ₹7,000 and ₹5,000 depending on their respective designations.

Details sought

Zonal Officers/Zonal Assistants or any other staff who were paid remuneration for having attended election duty may be sanctioned honorarium after deducting the amount already paid.

The District Election Officers have been told to furnish the details of officers and staff along with the honorarium they are entitled to before August 10, 2019.

Ironically, the quantum of honorarium sanctioned for police officers on poll duty vide a separate GO issued in June is comparatively much less. The honorarium for 735 police officers from the rank of Director-General of Police to Assistant a Commissioner of Police/Deputy Superintendent of Police has been fixed at ₹20,000. The quantum of funds calculated for the 735 police officers alone is ₹1.47 crore.

Though the funds would be debited from the State’s expenditure, the DGP was directed to send necessary proposal for reimbursement of the amount from the Government of India, the order said.

The order made no mention of payment of honorarium to the police personnel in the ranks of inspector or constable on election duty.

In a separate development, the State government on Friday issued an order enhancing the festival advance payable to government employees, teachers, teaching and non-teaching staff of local bodies, aided education institutions and others eligible from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000.

The order would take immediate effect and apply to festivals to be celebrated after August 2, 2019.