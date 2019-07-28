Stalin harps on DMK’s performance in LS polls

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday launched his campaign for the Vellore Lok Sabha poll, slated for August 5. The election to the constituency was earlier rescinded and rescheduled.

Once again, the DMK has fielded party treasurer Duraimurugan’s son D.M. Kathir Anand in Vellore.

Addressing a gathering of traders, residents and party cadre at Latheri in the K.V. Kuppam Assembly segment, Mr. Stalin said his political rivals could not succeed in denying victory for the DMK in the April 18 Lok Sabha election. “Their plans and strategies did not work, and were thwarted by the people of Tamil Nadu, who sent 38 MPs of the DMK-led front to Parliament,” he said.

He alleged that the Central government conducted raids to tarnish the DMK’s image and divert the attention of the voters. Despite all its efforts, DMK members won the election with huge margins, ranging from 3 lakh to 5 lakh votes, he said.

Mr. Stalin addressed voters at Senji, Panamadangi, Kizhalathur, P.K. Puram, Melmoil and Vaduganthangal in K.V. Kuppam; and Baratharami, Chittoor Gate and Kondasamudram in Gudiyatham, where huge crowds of party cadre greeted him on his arrival. “Kathir Anand will be adding strength to the strong contingent [of MPs] who are already raising several issues in Parliament,” he said. “By casting their vote for Mr. Anand, the people of Vellore can expect welfare measures as had been implemented by DMK governments in the past,” he said.

Mr. Stalin once again raised the question that was hotly debated in the Assembly: “Is 9 or 13 the bigger number?” referring to the number of seats won by the AIADMK and the DMK respectively in the byelections to 22 Assembly constituencies.

The DMK leader covered several areas of the constituency on foot, interacting with the people and posing for photographs. He was accorded a rousing reception at Long Bazaar, and obliged those who wished to take selfies with him.

He started his campaign near the Uzhavar Sandhai (farmers’ shandy), interacted with the vegetable vendors, traders and the general public and canvassed votes. Mr. Stalin will continue campaigning till Monday.

The DMK has announced the campaign schedules for party MP Kanimozhi and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin. Ms. Kanimozhi will cover Vellore on Tuesday and Vaniyambadi and Gudiyatham on Wednesday. Mr. Udhayanidhi will address election meetings at Vaniyambadi and Ambur on Monday, Gudiyatham and K.V. Kuppam on Tuesday and Anaikattu and Vellore on Wednesday.