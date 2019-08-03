CM lobs corruption charges back into DMK’s court

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami claimed that the DMK has a ‘unique record’ of losing its government on the charges of corruption. He was responding to DMK president M.K. Stalin’s charges of corruption, against the AIADMK government.

Seeking votes for the New Justice Party president, A.C. Shanmugam, at Anaikattu in Vellore district on Friday, Mr. Palaniswami said that the huge turnout of voters at Anaikattu indicates an imminent AIADMK victory.

Replying to the remarks made by Mr. Stalin on the law and order situation, he said, it was the DMK that was creating problems and that such issues were being handled well by the law enforcement department.

“If voted to power, the DMK will ask rent from people living in their own houses. This is DMK’s trend regardless of them being in power,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

He told the voters that it was due to the DMK’s misdeeds that the Election Commission and Income Tax Department took the appropriate action of stalling the elections on April 16, just 48 hours before it began.

“DMK is the only party with ‘scientific knowledge of committing crimes’ and misleading the people during elections. They deceived their voters by false promises in Tamil Nadu and but their alliance could not succeed nationwide,” he said.

Later, Mr. Palaniswami went to Vellore town, where he addressed a meeting at Mandy Street. AIADMK is the only party which formulated schemes for the people, and received accolades from other States, he added.