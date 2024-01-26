GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Governor leads Republic Day celebrations in TN; unfurls national flag in the presence of CM

January 26, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N.Ravi unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day in Chennai on January 26, 2024. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is also seen.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N.Ravi unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day in Chennai on January 26, 2024. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is also seen. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Leading the Republic Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu, Governor R.N. Ravi unfurled the national flag in Chennai on Friday, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other dignitaries.

An Indian Air Force helicopter showed flower petals over the national flag and the saluting base near the Labour Statue on Kamarajar Salai, as the national anthem was sung.

Earlier, the Chief Minister received the Governor near the saluting base and introduced senior officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and the Tamil Nadu Police to the Governor. After unfurling the national flag, the Governor witnessed the ceremonial march past and took the salute.

After the Chief Minister handed over various awards to recipients, the Governor along with the Chief Minister and other dignitaries witnessed the cultural extravaganza performed by school children and the youth. The performing teams danced to the song ‘Thamizhukkum Amuthendru Per, Antha Thamizh, Inbathamizh engal Uyirukku Ner’ penned by the late Tamil poet Pavendhar Bharathidasan.

Soon it was followed the tableaux by the Armed forces and various State government departments. The first tableau was by the Department of Information and Public Relations which had a portrait of late Tamil saint-poet Tiruvalluvar in white robes and his couplet – Kural 382.

Wing Commander Vikas Shah, who led the Republic Day parade, was introduced to the Governor. After the national anthem, the Chief Minister saw the Governor off the venue.

