TN govt. honours Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair with award for communal harmony

January 26, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau
Mohammed Zubair

Mohammed Zubair | Photo Credit: The Hindu

During the Republic Day celebrations in Chennai on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award, 2024 to Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair. Governor R.N. Ravi was among the dignitaries present during the celebrations.

Mr. Zubair, a native of Denkanikottai of Krishnagiri district, through his Alt News portal has been analysing the veracity of the news coming out on social media and “his work helps to prevent the occurrence of violence in society likely to be caused by fake news,” the citation read and went on to recall that in March 2023, there was a rapid spread on social media that migrant workers were being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

“After verifying the authenticity of the video footage, he has published on his website ‘Alt News website that the footage in the video posted on social media was not actually taken place in Tamil Nadu and thus stopped the spread of rumours against Tamil Nadu and acted to prevent violence caused by caste, religion, race and language in Tamil Nadu,” it said.

