January 26, 2024 08:02 am | Updated 08:21 am IST

75th Republic Day celebrations: French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

The Republic Day parade will commence at 10:30 a.m. from New Delhi’s Vijay Chowk, following the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. It will start at Rashtrapati Bhawan and proceed to the Rajpath.

The presence of President Macron will be further amplified by the French Rafales flying along with the Indian Rafales over Kartavya Path, a first for a foreign air force.

Delhi Police has deployed over 14,000 security personnel across the Capital ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the department said, adding that “robust and flawless” security arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of 77,000 invitees at Kartavya Path.

Read the updates here: