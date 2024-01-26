GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Republic Day 2024 Live | Delhi under thick security blanket ahead of celebrations

75th Republic Day celebrations to commence with flag hoisting by President Droupadi Murmu at Kartavya Path.

January 26, 2024 08:02 am | Updated 08:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Puri: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture on the eve of 75th Republic Day, at the Puri beach, on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_25_2024_000526A)

Puri: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture on the eve of 75th Republic Day, at the Puri beach, on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_25_2024_000526A) | Photo Credit: -

75th Republic Day celebrations: French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

The Republic Day parade will commence at 10:30 a.m. from New Delhi’s Vijay Chowk, following the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. It will start at Rashtrapati Bhawan and proceed to the Rajpath.

Also Read: Why Republic Day is celebrated

The presence of President Macron will be further amplified by the French Rafales flying along with the Indian Rafales over Kartavya Path, a first for a foreign air force.

Delhi Police has deployed over 14,000 security personnel across the Capital ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the department said, adding that “robust and flawless” security arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of 77,000 invitees at Kartavya Path.

Also Read: Republic Day parade to be women-centric, showcasing India as ‘mother of democracy’

Read the updates here:

  • January 26, 2024 08:18
    Delhi police has made several provisions the celebrations

    Commandoes, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage checks and SWAT teams will be deployed at the specific strategic locations at Kartavya Path and all around the city, Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Dependra Pathak said, adding that the Delhi Police has prepared to tackle the aerial threats also.

    Police have ensured that peace prevails in Delhi’s “vulnerable” areas following ​Monday’s consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya​, he added.

    Booths for missing persons, helpdesks, first-aid kiosks and separate facilitation booths where the visitors can deposit their vehicle keys before the parade have been set up.

    - PTI

  • January 26, 2024 07:59
    Delhi under thick security blanket, over 70,000 personnel deployed across city

    Delhi has been placed under a blanket of security for the 75th Republic Day celebrations on Friday with more than 70,000 personnel deployed across the city, police have said.

    Police have also issued an advisory on traffic arrangements while restrictions have been put in place, especially in central Delhi, for the smooth movement of vehicles in the city on Friday.

    As many as 14,000 personnel have been deployed at and around Kartavya Path for the security of the Republic Day parade, they said, adding that around 77,000 invitees are expected at Kartavya Path to watch this year’s parade.

    - PTI

