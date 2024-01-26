Lord Sri Ram has ‘deep connect’ with Tamil Nadu: Governor R.N. Ravi

January 26, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Lord Sri Ram has “deep connect with Tamil Nadu” and “his story has inspired and enriched Tamil literature since the Sangam period” and also constituted the soul of Carnatic music and has enriched the State’s classical dance, Governor R.N. Ravi said in his Republic Day message delivered on Friday, January 26, 2024.

It was in Tamil Nadu that the most ardent among the devotees of Sri Ram and great poet Kambar wrote in Tamil, the ‘Ramavataram’ - long before the story of Sri Rama was told in other Indian languages after the first one in Sanskrit, the Governor said.

Recalling the consecration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya a few days ago, the Governor said that the historic event has enthused the entire nation, filled it with self-confidence, and infused new energy that will help to build a fully developed country.

“[Lord] Sri Ram has been our national icon and inspiration. He is the common thread that unites Bharat and lives in the hearts of every Bhartiya. He is an inspiration and his rule – Ram Rajya is an ultimate example of the good governance, the ideals of which are enshrined in our Constitution,” Mr. Ravi said.

Recalling his visit to Therazhandur, the Governor said: “At the Kambar Medu, believed to be his birth site, I could feel his unseen yet palpable presence. I was deeply touched by the intensity of love and devotion of the local people towards Kambar. It is believed that the great Kambar after writing ‘Ramavataram’ placed it before Sri Ranganatha Swamy at Srirangam.”

The Governor also paid his tributes to the armed forces, security agencies and police who are defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, ensuring internal peace, stability and social harmony, and provide needed rescue and relief to the victims of natural disasters. He also conveyed his appreciation and gratitude to the volunteers and fishermen for their rescue and relief services in the flood affected southern districts.

Listing out sportspersons from Tamil Nadu such as R. Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinnappa, C.A. Bhawani Devi, Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, the Governor said they were the protagonists of making India a sports superpower by 2047.

Pointing out that the Micro, Small and Medium sectors were making great contributions to the nation’s economy, the Governor said: “The Central Government’s Vishwakarma scheme will help them earn more for themselves and contribute more to the nation.”

‘Caste wrist bands shameful’

During his speech, the Governor cited intermittent media reports of social discriminations and resultant violence that were extremely painful and called upon the people of Tamil Nadu for the eradication of caste-based discrimination.

“Reports about some of our youth wearing caste wrist bands in public are soul tormenting and shameful. Such practices and behaviour are extremely regressive, and I appeal to all my brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu to consciously work towards their earliest eradication,” Mr. Ravi said, however, did not elaborate any further.