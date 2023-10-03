HamberMenu
Dhinakaran calls for immediate commencement of caste survey in Tamil Nadu

A caste survey has become imperative to ensure that various welfare measures reached all sections of society, and in order to defend the 69% reservation policy of the State, Mr. Dhinakaran said, in a statement 

October 03, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AMMK’s general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran

AMMK’s general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Tuesday demanded that the DMK government initiate steps immediately for a caste survey, as was done in Bihar

In a statement, he referred to the ruling party’s manifesto for the 2021 Assembly polls and said that it seemed as if the government had not undertaken any measures in line with its manifesto.

The Kulasekaran Commission, which was constituted during the previous AIADMK regime headed by Edappadi K. Palaniswami  to collect caste-wise data in Tamil Nadu, had also ceased to exist, he pointed out. 

A caste survey has become imperative to ensure that various welfare measures reached all sections of society, and in order to defend the 69% reservation policy of the State, Mr. Dhinakaran said. 

In another statement, the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, referred to an ongoing agitation by secondary grade teachers and part-time teachers, and called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to have discrepancies in norms concerning the promotion of secondary grade teachers resolved, and to regularise the services of part-time teachers.

Caste / Socio Economic And Caste Census / Tamil Nadu / Reservation

