VCK leader Thirumavalavan demands caste survey in T.N.

The leader also demanded that the Centre enact a law granting powers to State governments to make laws with regard to reservations

October 03, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Tuesday, claimed that the results of Bihar’s socio-economic caste survey reveal that the upper castes, who account for 15.5% of total population, “enjoy 50% reservations,” while 63% of the backward classes are confined to within 30% reservations. He demanded that the Union government enact a law to grant powers to State governments to make laws regarding reservations.

ALSO READ
Dhinakaran calls for immediate commencement of caste survey in Tamil Nadu

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that even though Scheduled Caste should be given reservations proportional to their population, they have been denied this right because of the upper limit of 50% placed on reservations. He urged Tamil Nadu government to conduct a caste survey in T.N., and to increase reservations for SC/ST in Tamil Nadu to 21%, proportional to the population.

“After the implementation of 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (among open competition category), the demand to increase the 50% upper limit was made. But the Union government didn’t care about this. When various State governments tried to increase the upper limit, the Supreme Court did not permit it saying there was no proper data about the population of the backward classes. It is in this context that demand for a caste-wise census was made. But the BJP has not come forward to do it,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the Union government, which acted swiftly to implement 10% reservations for the EWS category, did not show the same enthusiasm with respect to the demand to increase reservations for SC/ST and OBC communities. “The Union government exists to safeguard the interests of the upper castes. In this context, the release of the caste census data will create more awareness among the OBC and SC/ST communities. These communities will not allow anyone to sideline them in administration, education and jobs. The State governments should be given powers to make laws regarding reservations,” he emphasised.

