DMK should conduct caste-survey to ensure social justice: Anbumani

PMK leader cites the survey conducted by Bihar and asks T.N. to do likewise

October 03, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday said the DMK, which claims to be guided by principles of social justice, should conduct a caste-survey immediately in Tamil Nadu without hesitation and a resolution should be passed in the upcoming session in the State Assembly.

In a statement, he said the DMK government must show that it is serious about ensuring social justice ‘in action’.

“The State of Bihar which has a population of 13 crore is able to conduct a caste survey at a cost of ₹500 crore. It is possible that a survey can be conducted at a much less cost and time-frame in Tamil Nadu, whose population is 7.64 crore. In Bihar, it has only taken 45 days for them to do the survey and around 2.64 lakh officials were involved in the process. It is not impossible,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said Tamil Nadu should have conducted a caste survey much before Bihar and Karnataka (which has not released the findings) as there is a demand for it in the State.

“He said in 1980, when Vanniyar Sangam was started, the first resolution was that caste-survey should be conducted and each community should be given reservations proportional to their population. But, the demand was never fulfilled. The DMK which is in power in Tamil Nadu says it is guided by the principle of social justice and it has also formed a national organisation (All India Federation for Social Justice) for it. Such an organisation has a duty and responsibility to ensure social justice by conducting a caste-survey,” he said.

