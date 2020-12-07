Retired judge A. Kulasekaran to head panel to collect caste-wise data in TN

Retired High Court judge A. Kulasekaran will lead the Commission, the formation of which was announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, to conduct a survey to collect caste-wise data in the State.
In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said that the Commission would start functioning soon. The CM’s announcement on December 1 came a few hours after a delegation of PMK leaders, led by former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss met him at the Secretariat.
According to the CM, the proposed Commission would examine the methodologies adopted for collecting caste-wise data, and based on that, it would conduct a survey to collect such data and submit a report to the government.
It was on the same morning that the PMK had launched an agitation demanding 20% reservation for Vanniyars in government jobs and higher education.
