Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant to resign from Modi Cabinet

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Monday morning announced on microblogging site Twitter that he would be resigning from the Union Cabinet.

He also announced that he would be holding a presser directly after at 11 a.m. to explain his reasons. He made it clear in his tweets, however, that he was quitting the government, where he had been Minister since 2019, due to the end of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra. Mr. Sawant said that there were certain promises that had been made as terms of the alliance and those had not only not been fulfilled but also denied as having made. He, therefore, decided to exit the government.

On Sunday night, the BJP expressed its inability to form a government in Maharashtra and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari invited the Shiv Sena to attempt to form a government. The Sena is expecting support from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. The NCP made it clear that Mr. Sawant’s resignation and the breaking of the Sena and the BJP ties at the Centre too were a percussor to any alliance.