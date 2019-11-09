Other States

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invites BJP to form government

Maharashtra acting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference in Mumbai on Novembere 9, 2019.

Maharashtra acting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference in Mumbai on Novembere 9, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

more-in

BJP legislative leader Devendra Fadnavis has to prove majority in the Maharashtra Assembly by 8.00 p.m. on November 11

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday asked leader of the elected members of the single largest party, BJP, and its legislative leader Devendra Fadnavis to indicate willingness and ability to form government.

Also Read
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. File

With no new govt. in sight, Maharashtra Assembly to be in ‘suspended animation’

Elections to the Assembly were held on October 21 and results declared on October 24, in which the BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats and Mr. Fadnavis was elected its legislative party chief on October 31.

Mr. Fadnavis will have to prove majority in the House of 288 members by 8.00 P.M. on November 11. Despite the passage of 15 days, no single party or alliance of parties has come forward to form government, the Governor office said.

The BJP now has the option to prove they have the numbers or decline the invite. It can also request time to show the support of 145 MLAs either in writing or on the floor of the House. “In a scenario BJP conveys its response in a negative, the Governor will have to explore other options. The moment Mr. Fadnavis says yes, he would effectively take oath as Chief Minister along with an essential Council of Ministers. A Speaker will be appointed and the House called where the first business would be that of a confidence motion,” said former Maharashtra advocate general Shrihari Aney.

Sources said the Governor had begun consultations with Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni on the process early on Saturday after the five-year term of the Assembly had ended. Earlier, the law and judiciary submitted a report to the Governor on the “order of preference” set out by the Sarkaria Commission Report, which gives four options to the Governor as ratified by the Supreme Court: inviting a pre-poll alliance of parties 2) inviting the single largest party which stakes claim to form government 3) inviting a post-poll alliance of parties, with all the partners in the coalition joining the government or 4) inviting a post-poll alliances of parties, with some becoming part of the government and some supporting from outside, as per the report.

Sources close to Mr. Fadnavis said he was expecting the invitation and would respond at the earliest. “We had feelers he would invite us today or on Sunday, having explored step one — inviting a pre-poll alliance of parties. We were expecting him to move to step two soon: that is an invitation to us,” said a BJP leader.

“The invitation will be decided at the BJP core committee meeting on Sunday. There is no option other than the BJP. We are ready for talks with Shiv Sena anytime. The mandate is for the grand alliance. Talks will take place when we sit across the table. Receiving invitation from the Governor is part of constitutional process. Shiv Sena should respect the mandate,” he said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
alliances and coalition
Maharashtra
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2019 10:17:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/maharashtra-governor-asks-bjp-to-indicate-willingness-to-form-government/article29932294.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY