Congress doesn’t want President’s rule in Maharashtra, says Ashok Chavan

The Congress in Maharashtra on Sunday said it didn’t want President’s Rule in the State which is in the midst of a political crisis in view of the BJP’s announcement that it would not form government.
Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said newly-elected MLAs of the party will seek advice from the party high-command over its future political stand in the State.
“We are in Jaipur. We will discuss the issue here and will seek advice for the future political stand. The party doesn’t want president’s rule in the state,” he told reporters.
Mr. Chavan said he was in favour of forming a stable government in Maharashtra.
