Other States

Sena will have its Chief Minister in Maharashtra at any cost, says Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference in Mumbai. File

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference in Mumbai. File   | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

more-in

The BJP on Sunday announced that it would not form government in Maharashtra.

Reacting to the BJP’s announcement that it would not form government in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the party would install its chief minister at any cost.

“Maharashtra will have Sena’s chief minister at any cost. Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday informed the party MLAs that Sena will have its chief minister,” Mr. Raut told reporters.

The BJP on Sunday announced that it would not form government in Maharashtra in view of the ally Shiv Sena’s stand to not join them in the efforts.

“How will BJP have its Chief Minister when they are not staking a claim to form government,” Mr. Raut said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
alliances and coalition
Maharashtra
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2019 7:19:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/sena-will-have-its-chief-minister-in-maharashtra-at-any-cost-says-raut/article29937580.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY