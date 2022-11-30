Senior journalist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

  1. EPaper
NDTV’s promoter RRPR Holding on November 28, 2022 transferred shares constituting 99.5% of its equity capital to the Adani Group-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial

November 30, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Ravish Kumar poses during the Ramon Magsaysay award ceremony in Manila on September 9, 2019.

Ravish Kumar poses during the Ramon Magsaysay award ceremony in Manila on September 9, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar, a Ramon Magsaysay awardee, on Wednesday quit NDTV a day after the channel’s founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors on the board of its parent entity, RRPR Holding Private Limited.

ALSO READ
NDTV | The outlier in a noisy television news space

NDTV Group president Suparna Singh, in an email to her colleagues, reportedly said: “Ravish has resigned from NDTV and the company has agreed to his request for his resignation to be effective immediately”.

Also read |NDTV shares continue to rally for 5th day, hit upper circuit limit

She said: “Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him; in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally; and in his daily reports, which champion the rights and needs of those who are under-served.”

“Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades; his contribution has been immense, and we know he will be hugely successful as he embarks on a new beginning,” she said.

Comment | NDTV: the hostile takeover

The move came after the NDTV’s promoter RRPR Holding on November 28 said it had transferred shares constituting 99.5% of its equity capital to the Adani Group-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial.

