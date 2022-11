November 29, 2022 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Chennai

NDTV Ltd. on Tuesday told the stock exchanges that it had been informed by promoter group entity RRPR Holding Pvt. Ltd. that Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy had stepped down as directors. In a regulatory filing on Monday, NDTV had said that RRPR had issued 99.5% shares to the Adani group that would give the latter 29.18% stake in the media firm. Adani is also conducting an open offer running up to December 5 for an additional 26% stake in NDTV.