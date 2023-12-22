Search operation underway at Rajouri terror attack site

December 22, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Rajouri

Security personnel on December 22 morning conducted a search operation in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri district where two Armyy vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists.

Four Army personnel were killed while three others were injured in the terror attack on December 21 evening. The terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri."

At around 3.45 pm on December 21, two Army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our troops," an Army official said.

Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists, they said. "The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area," Army officials added.