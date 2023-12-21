GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gunfight erupts between security forces and militants in J&K’s Poonch

Reports suggest security forces have rushed additional troops to Surankote area of the district

December 21, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau

Security forces have engaged a group of militants in “intense firing” in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district in the Pir Panjal valley.

Officials said the Army, based on intelligence inputs, launched a joint operation in Dera Ki Gali, Poonch, in Surankote area on Wednesday night. “A contact has been established on Thursday evening and an encounter is in progress,” officials said.

Preliminary reports suggested that security forces rushed additional troops to Surankote following the firing incident.

Officials said a gunfight between the militants and security forces is under way in the area.

Security forces have not officially confirmed any casualty so far. The number of militants involved or trapped at the encounter site could not be established immediately.

