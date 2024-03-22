GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC denies bail to BRS leader K. Kavitha in Delhi excise policy scam

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, M.M. Sundresh and Bela M. Trivedi asked Ms. Kavitha to approach the trial court, saying it is a practice which this court is following and cannot bypass the protocol

March 22, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BRS leader K. Kavitha reached the Enforcement Directorate office after being detained in the alleged Delhi excise policy in New Delhi on March 16, 2024.

BRS leader K. Kavitha reached the Enforcement Directorate office after being detained in the alleged Delhi excise policy in New Delhi on March 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Supreme Court on March 22 refused to grant bail to BRS leader K. Kavitha, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, M.M. Sundresh and Bela M. Trivedi asked Ms. Kavitha to approach the trial court, saying it is a practice which this court is following and cannot bypass the protocol.

Related Stories

The Bench said as far as Ms. Kavitha’s plea challenging the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is concerned, the court is issuing notice to the ED and seeking its response in six weeks.

“The petition challenging the provisions will come up with the pending matters,” the Bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ms. Kavitha.

At the outset, Mr. Sibal said that people are being arrested on the basis of an approver's statement.

The Bench said it is not going into the merit of the case at the moment.

Ms. Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

A member of the Telangana Legislative Council and daughter of former State Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Ms. Kavitha was arrested on March 15 and remanded to the ED’s custody till March 23 in the case.

Related Topics

investigation / corruption & bribery / money laundering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.