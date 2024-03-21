GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Enforcement Directorate files Prosecution Complaint against Karti Chidambaram, others

The case pertains to allegation that Karti Chidambaram took illegal gratification of ₹50 lakh through his close aide for getting the approval for reuse of Chinese visas.

March 21, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karti P. Chidambaram. File

Karti P. Chidambaram. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed Prosecution Complaint (PC) under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), before the Special Court PMLA, New Delhi, against Karti P. Chidambaram, Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited, S. Bhaskararaman, M/s. Talwandi Sabo Power Limited and others in a money-laundering case.

Karti Chidambaram appears before ED in Chinese visa money laundering case

The case pertains to allegation that Mr. Karti took illegal gratification of ₹50 lakh through his close aide S. Bhaskararaman for getting the approval for reuse of Chinese visas by Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, which was establishing a power project at Mansa, Punjab.

(This is a developing story. The article will be updated.)

