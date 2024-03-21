Enforcement Directorate files Prosecution Complaint against Karti Chidambaram, others

March 21, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed Prosecution Complaint (PC) under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), before the Special Court PMLA, New Delhi, against Karti P. Chidambaram, Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited, S. Bhaskararaman, M/s. Talwandi Sabo Power Limited and others in a money-laundering case.

The case pertains to allegation that Mr. Karti took illegal gratification of ₹50 lakh through his close aide S. Bhaskararaman for getting the approval for reuse of Chinese visas by Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, which was establishing a power project at Mansa, Punjab.

(This is a developing story. The article will be updated.)